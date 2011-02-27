Gordon breaks 66 race drought

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Jeff Gordon passed Kyle Busch with eight laps left and stretched his lead from there at Phoenix International Raceway on Sunday, ending his winless streak at 66 races.

PIR has been the place to end long winless streaks lately. Ryan Newman ended a 77-race checkerless streak at PIR in the fall and Carl Edwards stopped his run at 70 races without a win.

Gordon, who started 20th, was knocked into the wall by Edwards, had to pull behind another car to shake a piece of debris from his grill and avoided a massive wreck that led to a 14-minute red flag.

He still managed to lead the most laps and was able to pull alongside then bump Busch out of the way late to win for the first time since April 2009 at Texas.