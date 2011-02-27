Lady Vols finish SEC play 16-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Angie Bjorklund scored 17 points and No. 4 Tennessee completed its ninth undefeated run through Southeastern Conference play with an 80-60 victory over LSU on Sunday. The Lady Volunteers (28-2, 16-0) won their conference games by an average 24.1 points.

Tennessee hit 17 of its first 25 shots while holding LSU to 5-of-26 shooting. A 3-pointer by Alicia Manning with 3:29 left in the first half gave Tennessee a 44-20 lead.

The Lady Tigers made three straight 3-pointers in the span of 40 seconds, then a pair of free throws by LaSondra Barrett with 44 seconds to go before halftime cut the margin to 44-31.

LSU got within 69-59 on a layup by Barrett with 2:21 remaining in the game but scored only one more point the rest of the way. Courtney Jones had 21 points to lead LSU (18-12, 8-8).