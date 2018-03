CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in another robbery case.

Police say Jarrean Dennis Blue entered the Demetri Coffee Service on North Hickory Street, followed an employee to the bathroom, held a gun to her face and demanded money.

A second suspect stayed by the front door.

Both the victim and eyewitnesses recognized Blue because he is a former employee.

Jarrean Dennis Blue is 23-years-old.

His last known address is on Fisher Street.

If you have information that could help police find him call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.