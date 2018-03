BROWNSVILLE, TX. (AP) - Authorities are investigating three women from Dalton after they say the women were caught trying to enter Mexico while carrying a combined $1.5 million in cash in their luggage.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the seizure happened Wednesday at the Hidalgo/Reynosa International Bridge at Brownsville, Texas.

It is illegal not to declare cash when carrying more than $10,000 into or out of the United States.

The women's names were not given. They were identified as being two U.S. citizens, ages 22 and 35, and a 55-year-old Mexican citizen.

They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

