UPDATED: Teen arrested after shooting outside Memorial Auditorium

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A 15-year-old is charged with shooting another teen in the middle of downtown Chattanooga.

It all started outside Memorial Auditorium on McCallie Avenue.

A fight broke out after a step show.

Minutes later our camera was rolling as shots rang out.

A 17-year-old was shot in the neck.

He ran and collapsed a few blocks away on Georgia Avenue.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as complete chaos, with girls and boys fighting each other in the street.

Chattanooga police haven't said how or why the fight first broke out, but Sunday we confirmed the entire incident was gang related.

"There was a lot going on, girls fighting, dudes fighting, then that's, that's when the lady…," says Nikki Woodard.

Woodard couldn't finish her sentence, as gunfire interrupted her.

Those shots were caught on camera, as screaming teens ran from a scene of violence outside Memorial Auditorium Saturday night.

"It was these two groups, they was fighting each other and everything, then out of nowhere I had seen them hauling people to a cop car. They had like four people in a cop car," says Paralee Taylor.

Paralee Taylor and Nikki Woodard were leaving the auditorium after a step show competition when they witnessed a brawl in the street.

That's when police say a teenager pulled out a gun and shot

"Him and his homeboy came down running, saying his boy got shot," says Shakim Allah

Within minutes more police and EMS crews arrived. According to authorities, the 17-year-old victim initially ran to the 800 block of Georgia Avenue after he was shot, then returned to McCallie.

"I don't know what caliber he got shot with or where he got shot. I just seen a little blood from his neck," says Allah.

While EMS personnel prepped and loaded the victim onto a stretcher, police took statements from witnesses.

"They got some information and a 15-year-old male was identified as the suspect," says Chattanooga Police spokesperson Rebecca Royval.

Officials haven't said how the fight began, but Sunday we learned all of it was gang related.

After interviewing witnesses at Police Services, officers found and arrested the suspect at his home. He is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

"Things happen sometimes. Sometimes you're in the wrong place at the right time and right place at the wrong time. It just happens," says Allah.

But for two young girls looking forward to nothing more than a fun night at one of Chattanooga's landmark auditoriums, it's all a little too much.

"It seems like every day somebody either getting killed or shot and I think everybody should stop the beef and grow up," says Woodard.

According to the city of Chattanooga's website, last night's event was the 7th Annual Black History Month Step Show.