UPDATED: Storm Alert Team tracking chance for severe storms

By: Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue across the Channel 3 viewing area for the next several hours. There are no severe weather warnings at this time, however Watches remain in place:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie counties in TN; Cherokee and Clay counties in NC until 9pm EDT.

Tornado Watch for Dekalb and Jackson counties in AL until 8pm CDT; all of north GA until 11pm CDT.

Updated Monday 4/4/11 at 8:00pm

------------------------------------

The entire Channel 3 viewing area is still under a Moderate risk for severe storms Monday, this from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman , OK. The cold front approaching the Mississippi River will further destabilize the warm, moist atmosphere in place over the Tennessee Valley as it approaches overnight. The result will be showers and severe thunderstorms beginning early Monday morning, spreading west to east during the day and ending in northeast GA and western NC around 7-8 p.m. Monday night.

Damaging winds of 60 mph or greater will be the main threat with Monday's storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Also, flash flooding and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning may accompany the storms.

The only advisory in place at this time is a Wind Advisory for Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie, and eastern Polk counties in TN; Cherokee and Clay counties in NC from 4 a.m.-4 p.m. EST Monday.

South to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts of 45-50 mph possible.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates. You can also receive updates on Facebook.com/wrcbtv and Twitter.

-----------------------------------

With severe storms, frequent lightning, and heavy rain possible Monday, here are reminders on safety and preparedness tips:

• Have a plan. Prepare ahead of time so you and your family know what actions to take when severe weather occurs.

• Get indoors! There is no safe place outdoors during a thunderstorm.

• Stay informed! When severe weather threatens stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and WRCB for up to date information on the weather situation.

• Know what county you are in. When a warning is issued, the threatened area will be identified by the counties that contain it.

• Have a NOAA Weather Radio. This is the best way to receive the latest and most up to date weather information from the National Weather Service.

•Stay away from windows

•Avoid telephones and electrical appliances

(wires connecting to these devices

run outside of the home and act as

lightning rods)

•Don't wash dishes or take a shower. The

pipes will conduct electricity.

•Unplug computers and other sensitive

electrical devices. Surge suppressors

may not protect these items if lightning

hits close to home.

If you experience flash flooding due to heavy downpours get to higher ground as soon as possible and please do not try to drive or walk through high water.

--------------------------------

Severe weather chances are becoming more likely across the TN Valley tomorrow. As of early Sunday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK placed us under a Moderate Risk for severe weather Monday. A strong cold front along with a moist and unstable atmosphere in the region will join forces to produce severe thunderstorms in the Channel 3 viewing area.

Storms will start off isolated to scattered in the early morning around 6 a.m. They will become more widespread and move eastward from mid-morning through the afternoon, ending in northeast GA and western NC by around 7 or 8 p.m.

Damaging winds of 60 mph or greater will be the main threat with Monday's storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, however. Also, heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning may accompany the storms.

---------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB-TV)--The Channel 3 Storm Alert Team of meteorologists Nick Austin, David Karnes, and Chief Paul Barys is monitoring another round of severe thunderstorms that may affect the viewing area Monday.

The set up is similar to the system that produced severe storms in the pre-dawn hours last Friday morning. Plenty of moisture, warm surface temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, and strong winds aloft will make for an unsettling weather day. Damaging winds of 60 mph or greater will again be the main threat with Monday's disturbance. At this time the chance for tornadoes is slim to none. Also, computer models are indicating up to around an inch of rain will accompany Monday's storms.

Have your NOAA weather radios set to 'alert mode'. If you don't have a weather radio, please go buy one. It's not very expensive and may save your life one day. We want everyone in the Tennessee Valley to be as prepared as possible for severe weather!

