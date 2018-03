Update 03/01/11

Police are trying to figure out the identity of a man found dead on Lightfoot Mill Road over the weekend.

Police says the body is that of a white man, balding on top and gray hair on the sides.

He was partially clothed and lying in brush just off the road and he was wearing a Bulova Caravelle quartz watch, on his right wrist.

The Medical Examiner performed an autopsy Monday.

Call police if you know who the man might be.

----------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police were called to Lightfoot Mill Road Saturday after two men looking for metal stumbled across the body of a white male.

The discovery was made around 11:45am.

Major Crimes Investigators say that the partially clothed body had been at the location just off the roadway, in the brush for at least a couple of days.

No identification has been made at this time and the cause of death will not be known until the body is examined by the Medical Examiner.