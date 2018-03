CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Chattanooga Zoo had an unexpected arrival overnight!

For the second time, parents Fang and Maggie welcomed twin cotton-top Tamarins into the world.

Zoo spokesperson Robin Derryberry says the birth of the endangered monkeys was a total surprise and no one knew Maggie was expecting.

She says the twins are healthy and active.

This birth coincides with another special event, as the new Snow Leopard will make her first outdoor appearance Saturday.

The Zoo is currently holding a contest within the community to name the new cub.

They're asking for names that reflect the leopard's native habit in Central Asia. You can submit your names at the Zoo Gift Shop by April 25th.