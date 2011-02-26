Former E. Tenn. priest to go on trial April 11

BLOUNTVILLE, TN. (AP) - A former East Tennessee Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing a teenager more than three decades ago is set to go to trial April 11.

Seventy-6-year-old William Casey is charged with three counts, including criminal sexual conduct and aggravated rape involving a minor, in Sullivan County.

According to WBIR-TV, a pretrial hearing was set Friday for March 14.

Warren Tucker of Jeffersonville, Ind. - who has gone public with his claims against Casey - says his abuse began when he was 10 years old and lasted for five years. During that time, Casey was a priest at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Kingsport in the 1970s.

Casey had retired from Notre Dame Parish in Greeneville by the time Tucker came forward last April.

Casey has been suspended from ministry, and a process to dismiss him from the priesthood is under way.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

