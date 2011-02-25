Robbery Suspect Robs Two Stores,Gets 27 Bucks

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are trying to track down a suspect who was running around in a 'rise & shine' jacket robbing stores Sunday morning.

On surveillance video you can hear the suspect screaming, "Open the safe, open the safe! Hurry!"



Detectives say the man you see in this surveillance video stormed into a Mapco gas station on Hixson Pike, dove over the counter and started demanding money.

Police say he was aggressive and while he acted as if he had a gun and threatened to use it, he never showed it , he spent about 2 minutes inside trying to scrape up cash from the clerk.

Det. Dale Taylor says, the suspect nabbed 27 dollars and 75 cents. He adds, "Everyone thinks they carry cash or that the clerks can open the safe, they can't, and the safes have a timer."

Detectives say from there the thief went to Burger King on 23rd Street and pulled the same stunt where he got nothing, but did rough up one of the employees.

Police are hoping someone recognizes his voice or the 'rise & shine' logo on the back of his jacket. If so, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.