Town pays for meth lab cleanup after state funds dry up

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB)-- Just two days after the state dropped its funding for meth lab cleanups, Collegedale busted it's fourth meth lab of the year.

The police department is awaiting a cleanup bill, without a budget for it.

Sad to report, there's no solid answer.

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman simply said this is not good. For now, they're eating the cost, but when it comes to future meth busts, it gets very dicey.

"I'm kind of like everybody else, we just found out two days ago, there's no more funding, you're on your own," says Chief Hickman.

Halfway through the fiscal year, the state funding to clean up meth labs has run dry.

Because the meth business is nowhere near running dry, Collegedale, like many Tennessee cities, will have to help come up with cleaning costs.

It didn't take long for Collegedale to feel the pinch.

On Thursday, they cleaned up a meth lab no bigger than a trash can, which will cost the police department up to $3,000.

"Unfortunately if we start looking at a house or a large lab, that's obviously going into several thousand dollars, that we don't have the money for," says Chief Hickman.

Prior to Thursday's bust, Collegedale had three meth labs.

The cleanup totaled $15,000 and was covered by state funding.

Tennessee will lose almost 5-million dollars in cleanup bills this fiscal year.

By law, if a local police department finds a lab, they have to clean it up.

Chief Hickman says for now they'll take the money from somewhere else, but next year they'll have to budget for it.

"It could cost me an officer if I'm having to foot that bill every time," says Chief Hickman.

That's something locals like Flora Slater do not want to see.

At the same time she sees it as a double edged sword.

Slater, a business owner, does not want to see a tax hike to make up for the lack of federal funding.

"I don't think you have to raise taxes to find the money, they seem to be finding it for other things," says Slater.

In the meantime, fewer meth labs mean more money in your pocket, and more officers on the streets.

Chief Hickman heard that McMinn County is trying to eliminate pseudoephedrine sales without a prescription.

He said he loves the idea, and wants it to become a law.