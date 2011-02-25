UPDATE 2: Officer injured during foot chase

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – East Ridge Police responded to reports of an injured police officer Friday.

The incident happened on Choate Avenue in East Ridge.

East Ridge spokesman Eric Hopkins says the officer, Brandon Masters, pulled the suspect, 36-year-old James Richards, over on a traffic stop. As the officer approached the car, Richards jumped out holding a steak knife, then fled on foot.

Hopkins says, a foot chase ensued and Maters was cut multiple times by chain-link fence in the process.

Officer Masters also received a severely broken thumb, however, he was still able to taze Richards.

Masters was treated for his cuts at a local hospital. Hopkins says a follow up medical examination is needed to determine if surgery will be required to repair his thumb.

Richards is charged with aggravated assault on police, felony evading arrest, felony vandalism, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, and driving on suspended drivers license.

A female suspect, 41-year-old Patricia A. Loshbough, was also arrested. She is charged with evading arrest.