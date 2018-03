WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tells Eyewitness News a 50-mile radius search is being conducted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office for four missing children.

The children were reported missing to the Walker County Department of Family and Children Services.

The missing kids are foster children and identities cannot be confirmed due to Georgia law.

The sheriff's office has posted flyers to help locate the children, who could be runaways from the Rock Springs area.