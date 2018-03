PIKEVILLE, BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in the area of Big Springs Gap Road in Bledsoe County.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting the eagle.

The eagle was discovered approximately one mile east of the intersection of Tennessee State Highway 101 and Big Springs Gap Road.

An examination by a veterinarian determined that the eagle had been shot. The bald eagle was mature with a white head and white tail.

Anyone with information concerning this eagle is asked to call Special Agent Bo Stone at 865-692-4024, or Bledsoe County Wildlife Officer Mark Patterson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 800-262-6704.