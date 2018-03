CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A suspect in a January shooting was arrested Friday.

Police believe Cordirrus Birt was involved in a shooting at Terry's Lounge on Rossville Boulevard last month.

Birt was picked up by Chattanooga Police and U.S. Marshall's Service Friday following a brief foot pursuit.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where police discovered a loaded 9mm in his possession.

He faces charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful carry or possessing a weapon, evading arrest, and resisting a stop, frisk halt or arrest.