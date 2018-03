CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police have arrested a woman in connection to a brutal downtown stabbing.

Verdale Sheppard is charged with attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

She turned herself in to police after seeing her story on the news.

Police believe she stormed the Downtown Mart on Market Street, Thursday afternoon and stabbed the female clerk in the face 10 times.

The beauty store was ransacked and the cash register drawer was stolen.

Eyewitnesses said they didn't recognize the victim, Sun Yee Rhee, at first because she was covered in blood.

Rhee is recovering from her injuries.