CHATTANOOGA (AP) - After listening to an animal control officer describe rescuing 19 Chihuahuas at an overheated, feces-littered trailer, a Chattanooga judge told the dogs' owner he can keep 2 of them.

City Court Judge Rusell Bean made the ruling Thursday.

When the judge told Winston Andrew O'Dell Jr. there were too many dogs and asked him to decide which two he wanted to keep, the owner replied: "I'd about rather be shot than make that decision."

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the judge ordered 16 of the Chihuahuas kept at the McKamey Animal Care and Adoption Center. One dog, a 14-year-old named Miss Brownie, went to an acquaintance of the owner.

Facing fines of more than $6,000, O'Dell hadn't decided by the end of the hearing which dogs to keep.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

