DADE COUNTY, GA. (Times Free Press)-- A former Dade County Sheriff's Office deputy who was fired last year after reportedly grabbing his estranged wife during an argument was arrested again Thursday on similar charges.

Steven Pryor, 37, was charged this week with kidnapping, two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and battery, an arrest report shows.

Sheriff Patrick Cannon said these charges involve Pryor's girlfriend.

In September 2010, Pryor was fired from the department after he was charged with simple battery.

