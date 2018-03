WRCB Staff

DALTON (WRCB) A Dalton man has been ordered by a judge to visit three north Georgia high schools to speak with students about the dangers of distracted driving.

Sixty five year old Jerry Ray Deal pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree homicide by vehicle.

He ran a stop sign last year in Murray County, killing a man and a seven year old boy.

Deal admitted to dropping his cell phone and reaching for it, when he hit the other car.

He will be on probation for the next two years.