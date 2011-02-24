McMinn Co Sheriff asks pharmacies not to sell Meth ingredient

Paul Shahen

Eyewitness News Reporter

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Tennessee Sheriff is working to put a stop to meth manufacturing, that could affect you during allergy season.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is calling for pharmacies statewide to stop selling over the counter medications containing pseudoephedrine, the main ingredient in methamphetamine.

With funding to clean up meth labs disappearing, and the number of labs increasing. Sheriff guy is challenging the community, and almost guaranteeing results.

"Take out pseudoephedrine, and meth disappears," McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says it's a simple solution, but he can't do it alone.

He's asked local retailers to stop selling the key component of meth for 100 days, unless you have a valid prescription.

The locally owned Madison Pharmacy, is on board, in fact they've been following that rule for several years.

Pharmacist Donna Cook said, "we're one of the highest counties around, known for this, that's a sad thing. If we as pharmacists can help, then we need to."

We called almost a dozen other pharmacies in McMinn County today, they all felt the same way.

Sheriff Joe Guy says he's taking a risk but someone needs to take a lead role. He uses states like Oregon as an example.

"It's a proven fact, when you look at states like Oregon, states that passed this law, meth production has been cut by 90 percent. That's what needs to happen," says Sheriff Guy.

Considering McMinn County led the state with 161 meth lab busts in 2010, that would be a dream come true for Sheriff Guy.

Another reason for the push, the state dropped their meth lab clean up funding. When a lab the size of a water bottle costs 2,000 dollars to clean, he says the county can not afford this meth problem any longer.

"The numbers we ran so far, it could cost the county half a million dollars last year, we don't have that. That bourdon alone on the community tells us it's time to do something," said Guy

Sheriff Guy also said he understands that pseudoephedrine works great for allergies, and pharmacists agree. But there's other med's out there that also help. They say it's simple, see a physician.

Sheriff Guy has also contacted Sheriffs all around the state, and most are considering the same move.