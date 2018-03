DALTON, GA. (WRCB)-- The Dalton Police Department is looking for two suspects, believed to have used counterfeit traveler's checks.

All three incidents happened on Wednesday.

Police say the two suspects used the $100 checks to pay for small items, and then collected change in cash.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid-to-upper 30's with black hair and an unknown tattoo on her chest, wearing glasses.

The male is described as being in his late 20's or early 30's, wearing a black shirt and a white hat, approximately 5'10 tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of these suspects, please contact Detective Ricky Long with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 168.