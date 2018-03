By WRCB Staff

ROSSVILLE, WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Thousands of people lent a hand to the "Big Hearts" build.

The Sharrock family wants to know about the volunteers who helped change their lives.

Patrick Sharrock and his family were chosen for "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition".

The Sharrock family is asking volunteers to send letters telling about themselves and why they chose to volunteer.

You can email letters and pictures to Michael and Cindy Sharrock at P.O. Box 90042, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412.