By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- An animal control officer testified more than a dozen Chihuahuas were neglected.

Andy O'Dell was cited to court on February 14th, after neighbors complained of the barking coming from his trailer.

When McKamey Animal Officers arrived, they found 19 Chihuahuas in a trailer, kept at 101-degrees.

In court on Thursday, an investigator said there was feces and urine everywhere.

He said the trailer had no electricity and the cost to taxpayers for cleaning up and caring for the dogs has exceeded $4,700.