By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- What little free parking was left in downtown, is free no more.

A parking deck is up and running on Fourth Street, for Unum employees.

Beginning next week, Republic will take over all those Unum lots.

That accounts for about 600 parking spaces, which until now had been free during non-business hours and weekends.

UTC will now be able to use the lot on the corner of Lindsay and Vine, freeing up more spaces for students.