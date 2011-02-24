UPDATE: Police: Store clerk stabbed in face 10 times

Working Together for You

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Reporter/Anchor

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A downtown businesswoman is recovering after a robbery suspect stabbed her in the face.

Employees of a business next to Downtown Market on Market Street say the business woman next door stumbled into their doorway and fainted around 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon.

Kelly Messimer says the woman he nicknamed Miss Swan, was bleeding and he didn't recognize her at first.

Chattanooga Police say a woman had walked into the boutique and attacked the woman who worked there, stabbing her several times in the face and threatening to kill her before stealing cash from the register.

"She's a very sweet, innocent older woman, it's terrible cause she's so nice," says Messimer.

Halleston Toney says he's shopped with the woman for years and heard the shocking news on the bus.

"She's a business lady, entrepreneur, she's been here all that time, she didn't deserve this!," says Toney.

Police say they're looking for a heavy-set black woman in her 40's who took off in a gray or blue Chrysler 300.

If you saw anything in the 700 block of Market Street, please call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.