By WRCB Staff

HENEGAR, DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A City Councilman in Henegar died in a tractor accident.

The body of 70-year-old Darrell Shankles was discovered Wednesday night by a sanitation worker in Dekalb County.

The worker attempted CPR. Mr. Shankles was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner.

Preliminary investigation shows that Mr. Shankles was working in his yard, digging a ditch with a tractor-mounted backhoe. Indications are that the tractor went down a steep embankment and came to a sudden stop, ejecting Mr. Shankles from the tractor. It appears that he died instantly from the fall.