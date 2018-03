Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Failing Scores:

Mazatlan Club

Rossville Blvd.

Score: 58



*Can Opener Rusty

*Floors Filthy

*No Hot Water in Restroom

*Poison Stored With Dishwashing Detergent

*Ceilings Need Repair

Di-Romas Pizza

Northgate Mall Food Court

Score: 62

*Meat at Wrong Temperature

*Medication Stored with Food

*Employees Not Sanitizing Utensils

Hill City Pizza

808 Scenic Highway

Score: 67

*Meat at Wrong Temperature

*Dirty Floors

*Food Stored on Floor

*Hand Sinks Dirty

**Restaurants Have 10 Days to Correct Critical Violations.**

************************************

High Score:

Burger King

Lee Highway

Score: 93