Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Lowest Scores:

Sonic Drive-In

6216 Hixson Pike

Score: 73



*Chili Out of Temperature

*Utensils Not Cleaned Properly

*Dirty Floors and Walls

*Toxic Cleaning Products Not Labeled Properly

************************************

High Score:

Julie Darling Doughnuts

121 Frazier Avenue

Score: 96