NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The TennCare Standard Spend Down program filled its 2,500 slots for new applicants in just 64 minutes.

Standard Spend Down is available through a waiver to the Medicaid program for a limited number of low-income individuals or those with high, unpaid medical bills.

According to WSMV-TV, TennCare opened its hotline to callers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and reached its quota by 7:04 p.m.

The 2,500 people who called on Tuesday will be screened. Those who are not already receiving TennCare benefits will be sent an application for the program. The completed forms are due in 30 days.

Information from: WSMV-TV, http://www.wsmv.com/

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.