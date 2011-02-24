Stormy weather coming

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It will be a stormy overnight and early Friday morning with thunderstorms slamming the Channel 3 viewing area.

A cold front approaching the area Thursday night creating widely scattered showers this evening ahead of the front. Overnight, as the front moves through we can expect a line of strong storms to develop.

EFFECTS: During that time period we can expect torrential rain with up to an inch falling in a very short period of time. Also expect gusty winds and an abundance of lightning. Small hail is also a possibility. Tornadoes are not likely, but are always a possibility with fronts moving through such a warm air mass.

You should be ready for the possibility of power outages early Friday morning. Have a battery operated alarm clock set tonight. Also make sure you have flashlights in case the power goes out while it is still dark.

Most of the bad weather should push out by 9:00 a.m. The storms will be replaced with windy and cooler weather. Winds will blow through at least the first part of the day at 10 to 20 mph.

