Crime Stoppers: InTown Suites armed robbery

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/ Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Detectives are hoping someone has seen this man. Someone will recognize his clothes and help put this guy behind bars. He put a gun in someone's face, Detectives say he's capable of almost anything.

"These are the types of crimes that escalate!," says Chattanooga Police Detective Dale Taylor.

Which is exactly why Detective Taylor is working overtime to track down this man. Chattanooga Police say he robbed at clerk at gunpoint at the InTown Suites on Lee Highway.

"Very demanding, he didn't injure her but was forceful and a little more aggressive than he needed to be," says Detective Taylor.

Maybe not injured but rattled would go without saying.

After jumping the front counter the armed suspect demanded money and then forced the clerk into a laundry bin and covered her with linens.

"It's something no one should go thorough and I'm wanting to prevent that happening... and I need help identifying him and he'll keep it up if I don't get to him pretty soon," says Detective Taylor.

Detectives say the suspect is a black male, about 5"6" or 5"7. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Detective Taylor wants to stop this thug before he strikes again. In the meantime has advice for anyone who finds themselves in this terrifying situation.

"If they have a gun, it's too late to argue, do what they want, it's not worth your life, the money's not worth your life, I don't' care who's money it is," says Detective Taylor.

Detectives want to stop this guy before he has time to become more dangerous.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. You could get a cash reward and as always, the call is confidential.