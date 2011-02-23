Hamilton County magnet schools win major awards

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Normal Park Museum Magnet School and the Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts have ben named Magnet Schools of Excellence for 2010-2011. This award comes from Magnet Schools of America and is the top category of awards given out by the organization.

Also, Chattanooga's Center for Creative Arts has just been selected as a Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America. The announcement was made by Dr. Robert Brooks, Executive Director of Magnet Schools of America in Washington, D. C. This award is based on a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, and the consistent delivery of high quality education to students.

CCA's principal Debbie Smith will receive the award on May 17 at the National Conference on Magnet Schools, hosted by Indianapolis Public Schools. Center for Creative Arts serves 540 students from Hamilton County in grades 6 through 12. Admission is by arts audition, and the current round of auditions for the next academic year has attracted more than twice the usual number of applicants.