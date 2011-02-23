Silverdale Baptist Academy honored for food drive efforts

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The 2010 Share Your Christmas food drive is in the record books now, with a record-shattering collection of food from area schools. Channel 3 has conducted the food drive for 26 years each December in conjunction with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Silverdale Baptist Academy, a traditional powerhouse in the food drive, collected 13,157 pounds of food, winning a beautiful first place trophy from Mr. Trophy in Red Bank. Headmaster Becky Hansard credited her students, teachers, staff and parents for their devotion to helping the community, "especially those in need."

Lakeside Academy was the runner-up in the large school category, collecting 7,591 pounds of food. This is the school's eighth award in the food drive, prompting principal Marsha Drake to day, "We may have to get a bigger trophy case. Our school really gets behind this effort.

In the small schools division, two schools that had never previously won the award, scored big in 2010. Brainerd Baptist School collected 3,776 pounds. At a chapel program Wednesday morning, headmaster Sean Corcoran congratulated his school community for their hard work.

Ooltewah Elementary was close behind with 3,503 pounds of food. Principal Tom Arnold says parents at his school helped teachers motivate students to collect food. "We expect Ooltewah Elementary to get even more involved in Share Your Christmas in the years to come," Arnold said.