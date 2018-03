By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man will spend only three years in prison for the beating his brother-in-law to death.

Herineldo Cintron pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, Wednesday.

In April 2009, Ray Diaz was found dead in the yard of a home on Fernwood Circle.

The two men got into a argument which escalated into Cintron hitting the victim several times with his fist and then striking the victim with his walker several times.

The victim and his wife tried to go next door to get away from the suspect and after walking several feet the victim fell to the ground.