By WRCB Staff

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Dalton police say a man drove all the way from the Charlotte area to have sex with a child. They picked him up before a meeting could take place.

John Neff is a trucker from Denver, North Carolina.

He was arrested Monday for criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

The FBI's safe child task force made the arrest, after finding Neff online.

He was denied bond on Tuesday, and will go before a judge again on Friday.