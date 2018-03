Update 03/01/11

A Hamilton County judge has recused himself from an assault case involving a Hamilton County Corrections Officer.

Lori Pickett was in Judge David Bales courtroom Monday morning.

She was arrested last week, for allegedly assaulting her husband outside the Juvenile Detention Center.

Judge Bales recused himself because he knows Pickett and her husband.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County Corrections Officer has been arrested on domestic assault charges.

The incident between Officer Lori Pickett and her husband happened on Friday at a home on E 3rd Street.

The Sheriff's Office says the Criminal Investigations Unit determined that Corrections Officer Lori Pickett was the aggressor in the assault and charged her with simple domestic assault.

Pickett was booked Wednesday morning and released on $1,000 bond.