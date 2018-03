CALHOUN, GORDON COUNTY (WRCB) - A Calhoun, Georgia man is behind bars accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl.

Forty-nine-year-old Conrado Lopez was arrested earlier this week.

Police say the mother of the alleged victim filed a complaint claiming Lopez had assaulted her daughter.

Detectives launched an investigation and say found evidence to back up the allegations.

Lopez is charged with one count of child molestation.

He's being held in the Gordon County jail.