NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a measure that would allow Tennesseans to opt out of the federal health care law.

The "Health Freedom Act" sponsored by Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet was approved 21-10 along party lines by the Senate on Wednesday. The companion bill is waiting to be heard by the House Commerce, Labor and Agriculture Committee.

Beavers says her proposal doesn't argue for or against the federal law but simply "gives Tennesseans a choice."

Under the proposal, a person would be immune from fines or penalties for refusing the health care coverage.

Both the Senate and House failed to work out differences in the legislation last year.

Read SB0079/HB0115 at: http://www.legislature.state.tn.us/



