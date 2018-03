NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A China Pavilion will open at the Nashville Medical Trade Center.

Pavilion officials in Dallas said it will be the first permanent showroom in the United States for health care products and services from China. Beijing-based Huida Investment Management Co. will develop the pavilion.

The pavilion is the first in a series of international showrooms designed to showcase leading products and services from individual countries.

The trade center, opening in 2013, is a 1.5-million-square-foot health care marketplace that unifies for the first time permanent showrooms, temporary exhibition space and education and training facilities. It's touted as a comprehensive global marketplace for health care products, solutions and services.

