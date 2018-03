Channel 3 Storm Alert Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) A developing cold front will push into the unusually warm air of the Tennessee Valley, and give rise to the potential for strong thunderstorms between 6 and 8am Friday morning.

It will be rapidly moving through, but could still manage to dump .50"-1" of rain in a very short period early Friday morning.

By the time you get to work (9am), the rain should be gone, and we will have drier air moving in Friday afternoon into Saturday.

THREATS:

The biggest threats will be from gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. Right now the threat from tornadoes does not look high, but we will (of course) continue to monitor the system as it develops.

Paul will have more updated information tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5.