By WRCB Staff

DUNALP, SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Sequatchie County's Executive is stepping down, six months after being re-elected to the position.

Michael Hudson only says he feels it's "time to go", but did not elaborate on his plans.

Hudson was re-elected to the seat in August 2010, after being appointed to fill the vacancy by the former seat holder.

Hudson will officially step down in March.