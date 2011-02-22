Police: Speed cause of wreck that killed two teens

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Deputies say speed was the major factor in a crash that killed two teens earlier this month.

18-year-old Timothy Katafias and his 16-year-old sister died in a crash on Fairview Road on February 10.

Another teenager, Craig Lamay, was seriously injured.

According to investigators, Timothy Katafias was driving the car at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the car was traveling between 57 and 61 miles per hour

Crash investigators say the roadway design and surface condition were not factors in the crash. But Big Ridge resident Ray Weir lives less than 100 yards from the crash and told Eyewitness News he's seen almost a dozen of these crashes on that stretch of road.

Weir worries kids are making it a game to get airborne on the hills where the fatal crash occurred. He says he's seen cars in his yard, cars split in two, lives ruined forever.

He says something needs to be done, because it's getting worse.

"The police need to be up here more and trying to stop some of this," said Weir.