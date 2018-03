NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A study has found that women remain underrepresented in corporate leadership posts at publicly traded companies in Tennessee.

The report found that more than 91% of the 617 corporate directors were men at a time when women made up 48% of the Tennessee work force. Out of the 72 public corporations, 46% had no women directors at all.

The study was based on 2009 Securities and Exchange Commission filings. It was sponsored by Nashville CABLE, a regional executive women's group, and done by the Lipscomb University College of Business.

According to a news release from the two, there were virtually no major gains since previous reports from 2006 and 2008.

