Todd South

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) - A 47-year-old man charged with shooting another man twice and later threatening a witness in his pending trial pleaded guilty this morning.

Leon "Big Poppa" Holmes pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and received a five-year sentence from Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Rebecca Stern.

If Tennessee Department of Corrections officials categorize Holmes as a range one offender, he could serve as little as 1 1/2 years before parole eligibility.

Holmes was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple other charges in the Feb. 27, 2010 shooting of Cecil Stodghill.

