ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal wants top-performing Georgia high school students to receive free tuition at public colleges.

Deal on Tuesday outlined sweeping changes he is proposing to the state's lottery-funded HOPE scholarship, which is struggling financially.

Under Deal's plan, students who earn at least a 3.7 grade point average and a 1,200 SAT score would continue to get free public college tuition.

Recipients would be called Zell Miller scholars - named after the former governor who created HOPE in 1993. For those students with at least a 3.0 grade point average, the grant would cover 90% of tuition.

