UPDATED: Arson possible in 4 Grundy fires

TRACY CITY, GRUNDY COUNTY (WRCB) - The radio traffic for the Tracy City Volunteer Fire Department has been busy as of late.

Four fires in the last 48 hours have kept crews on their toes, and battling blazes, one after the other.

The work of an arsonist? Dewanye Rollins, the Fire Chief says, "Maybe." That's because the structures were abandoned.

"Two of the recent ones where they looked livable, but no one lived there and we could tell one of them had been broken into," Chief Rollins said.

One home was still burning when our crew arrived.

It's been left to burn, flames still shooting throughout the home.

This was the latest in a series of fires the department has deemed suspicious.

The home next door was also burned.

So far, four separate fire companies have helped fight the flames.

"We have kept everyone pretty busy. We have been running tight. About 15 to 20 crews," Rollins said.

The Chief says it's the most fires he's seen in a two day period in his 13 years of service.

He says the demand has taken a toll on the volunteers, taken away time from their families. "It is rough sometimes. It is just a demanding thing. It is something that is free and we bring the firemen away from their families on weekends and the middle of the night."

The Fire Marshall's Office will be on site to look into at least one fire.

There aren't any suspects, but the chief says it could be teenagers.

If you know anything you are urged to call the Tracy City Fire Department at 931-924-2077.