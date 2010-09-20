Nick Austin joins Chattanooga's most experienced and most popular weather team as a Weekend Meteorologist and in April of 2013 for Eyewitness News: Weekend TODAY Show.

He comes to the Scenic City after seven years as a meteorologist at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee. Before Jackson, Nick was a broadcast meteorologist for WeatherVision.

A native of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Nick has spent much of his adult life in the south. He earned his meteorologist degree from Florida State University after receiving a business degree from Georgia Tech.

Nick's hobbies include movies/tv, exercise, travel, volunteer work, as well as tracking severe and winter weather.

He kept viewers in west Tennessee safe for several hours as the "Super Tuesday" tornadoes hit the area in 2008. The work of Nick and his weather team earned the television station an EMMY nomination.

Nick has a seal of approval from the National Weather Association and has been a member of the American Meteorological society for more than a decade.