Perdue's Budget Plan Considered by Lawmakers

The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames

A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

Porn star says she was warned to keep silent about Trump

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

A highly automated, multibillion-dollar plant in Colorado that destroys U.S. chemical weapons is over budget, behind schedule and beset by troubles that could worsen the danger to workers.

(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File). FILE - This Jan. 21, 2010, file photo, shows 105mm shells containing mustard agent that are stored in a bunker at the Army's Pueblo Chemical Storage facility in Pueblo, Colo. The costly plant in Colorado that destroys U.S...

US plant that destroys chemical weapons beset by troubles

An attorney for one of two Arizona woman charged with burglarizing a mosque as they made derogatory comments about Muslims says his client's case is about free speech rights.

(AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud). In this photo taken in Phoenix, Ariz., on Thursday, March 29, 2018, 32-year-old Tahnee Gonzales stands next to her attorneys Marc Victor, right, and Andrew Marcantel, left, outside of a courthouse. Gonzales has pleaded not ...

Murder charges against the co-designer of a giant Kansas waterslide in the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy highlight the patchwork of inconsistent rules for amusement parks in states across the country.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, ride designer Jeffery Henry looks over his creation, the world's tallest waterslide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. The Kansas City Star reports...

First it was West Virginia teachers who walked out of their classrooms and won higher pay. Then Oklahoma teachers threatened a walkout. Will Arizona be next?.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Surrounded by teachers and legislators, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin applauds after signing a teacher pay raise bill in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in California's capital city.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Mariah Jones, second from left, hug her husband, Jamarr Jones as they leave the wake for police shooting victim, Stephon Clark at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in S...

The Latest: Security beefed up outside Sacramento NBA arena

A plaque calling Confederate President Jefferson Davis a "Patriot-Hero-Statesman" has been removed from his statue in Kentucky's Capitol.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Sacramento is on edge for the funeral of a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Mariah Jones, second from left, hug her husband, Jamarr Jones as they leave the wake for police shooting victim, Stephon Clark at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in S...

Emotions run high at funeral for man shot by police

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue's plan to plug a $274 million budget hole by taxing hospitals and health insurance plans will receive its first hearing before skeptical House lawmakers.

A House panel will hold a hearing on the proposal Wednesday afternoon.

Perdue says the tax hike is needed to avoid steep cuts to Medicaid. But Republicans legislators have been cool to the idea, which is being fought by many Georgia hospitals.

One alternative gaining lots of buzz at the state Capitol: boosting the tax on cigarettes instead. The last time Georgia boosted its cigarette tax was 2003 when Perdue pushed through a 25-per-pack increase, earning criticism from some conservative anti-tax groups.

