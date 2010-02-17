Dozens Injured in Blue Ridge Auto Auction Crash

ELLIJAY, Ga. (AP) - A car plowed into a crowd at a north Georgia auto auction and sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, including at least six with serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol spokesman Gordy Wright says the accelerator apparently stuck as the car was being driven into the hall for dealers to bid on it Tuesday night at the Blue Ridge Auto Auction.

The auction company website urges people to pray for the injured and said it would be closed Wednesday.

Six people were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries. Eight more were driven to local hospitals.

The State Patrol office had no more details early Wednesday.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's office says the car was a Volvo. The state patrol is investigating, but Wright said it was too early to speculate on whether charges could be filed.

