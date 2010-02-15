Meigs Man Arrested; Stolen Backhoe and More Found

MEIGS COUNTY (WRCB) -- Meigs County authorities say they found a stolen backhoe and more heavy equipment after they served a search warrant.

They arrested David Randall Roberts on North No Pone Road, charging him with three counts of theft between $10,000 and $60,000. He's due in Meigs County Circuit Court on February 18th.

Officers say they found the back hoe along with a dump truck, a car hauler, a 16ft enclosed trailer, and three other vehicles that had altered vehicle identification numbers.

TBI's investigators will be in Meigs County Tuesday to work on the altered VINs to try to track down the owners.